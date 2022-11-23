KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville.

According to the Knoxville Police Department (KPD), Sherman Edward Harvey Jr., 24 of Leslie, Georgia died when he was struck by a car in the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday night.

Police believe Harvey was struck by a Hyundai Sedan whose bumper was left at the scene. However, WATE spoke with a woman who says moments after the crash happened she saw others cars get involved.

“Other people were flying down this road,” said Kema Williams. “Going 60, 80 down this road and still hitting this man. He got hit four times in front of us. His clothes were ripped off his body but the little clothes that were still on his body were flying up in the air like Jeepers Creepers’ wings, so you couldn’t help but see it.”

Williams and her cousin raced to block traffic from one direction while another Good Samaritan blocked the other.

“Once he did that, my cousin had already been out the car talking to the man, assuring him that he was going to be alright, the police was on their way and we was not going to leave him,” Williams told WATE.

Amid the chaos, Williams saw something she couldn’t believe.

“The girl that was with him, all she screamed was ‘my baby’ and she started walking up the road” explained Williams. “The people that were riding up the street, that’s wrong. The people that were in Mcdonald’s hanging out the window, they didn’t call anybody. When I called, the police said I was the first call that they had got.”

Williams says she was there when first responders carried him away. It wasn’t until Sunday that she learned he died.

“Left church Sunday morning and me and my cousin both put a candle out here for him and the balloon,” said Williams.

However, Williams isn’t done. She says this tragedy highlights a larger issue.

“Because he looked like he was homeless people neglected him. On Magnolia they look like ‘oh magnolia has prostitutes and crackheads, not knowing these are still people’s family members. They still have lives. They just went the wrong way. They take people over here for granted like it doesn’t matter. They don’t looked at at all. They don’t care. They don’t care at all.”

At the time of this writing, no funeral arrangements have been announced for Harvey.

In addition, several residents told WATE something needs to be done to improve the pedestrian right of ways along Magnolia.