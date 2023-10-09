KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has died and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting that occurred Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD shared in a social media post just before noon Monday that officers were flagged down regarding a woman who had been shot at the corner of Ben Hur Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

(Photo: Knoxville Police)

(Photo: WATE)

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, KPD said, adding that the investigation is in the early stages.