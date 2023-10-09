KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman has died and a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting that occurred Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KPD shared in a social media post just before noon Monday that officers were flagged down regarding a woman who had been shot at the corner of Ben Hur Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, KPD said, adding that the investigation is in the early stages.