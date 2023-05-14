KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly woman was found dead in a house fire that caused part of the structure to collapse, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The Knox County Emergency Communications District responded to the 4300 block of Strolling Drive after a call about a house engulfed in flames with the rear already destroyed. In the news release, Knoxville Fire said the neighbors attempted to enter the house to extinguish the fire before crews arrived.

(Courtesy of the Knoxville Fire Department)

There were no reported cars in the driveway at the time.

Crews worked to enter the house but were pushed back due to the large amount of fire. Knoxville Fire said they were “forced to attack from the exterior of the home.”

Soon, the firefighters on scene were able to enter the home where they found a deceased elderly woman at the rear of the home that collapsed.

The home sustained heavy fire damage and was reported as a “total loss.”

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.