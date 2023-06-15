KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in East Knoxville.

Knoxville Police officers responded to the 300 block of McConnell Street Thursday afternoon around 5:40 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the area.

According to a post from KPD, officers found a women who had been shot in the arm. The victim was taken “from the scene in stable condition” according to KPD.

A KPD spokesman said that detectives are working strong leads as the investigation continues.