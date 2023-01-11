KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman says she was hit by a vehicle while walking near Walbrook Drive Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to an area near a Knoxville Taco Bell on Walbrook Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday. Officers reported that a woman told them she walking west on the right shoulder of the road when she was hit from behind by a small, dark-colored car.

She believes the vehicle was similar to a Honda Civic.

According to Erland, the woman was taken to the Turkey Creek Medical Center to be evaluated. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.