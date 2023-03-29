KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a woman told law enforcement that a man pointed a gun at her vehicle in Knox County on Wednesday.

According to the incident report, a woman spoke with a deputy at a Powell apartment around 7:45 a.m.

The woman said she was driving with children in the car on E. Emory Road, near Taggart Lane when the driver of a grey pickup truck stopped beside her. The driver of the truck started blowing his horn.

Then she reportedly saw the driver reach into the seat and pull out what appeared to be a black handgun, according to the report. The driver pointed the handgun at her vehicle and proceeded to follow her until she turned into a school on Dry Gap Road.

In the report, the man was reportedly pulling an empty trailer during the incident.