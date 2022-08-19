KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was shot as she stood outside her car at a Knoxville corner store on Monday while her two children were in the backseat of her car.

On Monday, August 15, around 9 p.m. the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Holiday Market on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the leg while standing outside her car. Her two young children were in the back of the car, but were not injured in the shooting according to police.

She told police that she had dropped off her boyfriend at the intersection of Chestnut and Wilson before she drove the two blocks to the corner store. After arriving, she turned off her car and stepped out, when the gunfire began, according to police. When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. They then applied a tourniquet to the her leg and she was taken to UT Medical Center for further treatment. The children were taken home by a family member.

Surveillance video from the market showed a vehicle passing the market slowing to a stop outside the market, as the occupants of the vehicle began firing at the woman’s vehicle, according to police. The vehicle, police believe, is a white or light-colored Pontiac. Nine 9mm rounds were found at the scene.

The car that is believed to belong to the suspect. (Knoxville Police Department)

Shots also hit a house in next to the market. The resident of the home told police that three gunshots struck his home while he was in his living room. When he heard gunshots flying above his head, he dropped to the floor until the shooting stopped, police say. Two shots entered the home through a window, while another struck the brick of the house.

The shooting is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.