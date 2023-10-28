KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville firefighters put their training into action Saturday, rescuing a woman who fell 25 feet into First Creek, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said the call reporting an injured woman falling into Frist Creek, near where the creeks runs under Broadway, came in around 5 p.m.

The 67-year-old woman fell off the bank when she lost her balance while looking over the bank at the water, KFD said.

(Knoxville Fire Department)

The woman was taken to UT Medical Center by AMR and to be treated for hypothermia.

Earlier that morning, KFD crews had training that was utilized in the rescue, according to the fire department.