KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wreaths Across America is getting ready for this year’s campaign to honor veterans buried in ceremonies.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, wreath-laying ceremonies take place at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 2,100 additional locations. In Knoxville, Knox Wreaths works to lay wreaths on every headstone in three of Knoxville’s veteran ceremonies.

In 2021, Knox Wreaths was able to place wreaths on all 18,000 Veterans in Knoxville’s three veteran cemeteries for the first time. To make sure every veteran is honored this year, they are encouraging people to donate to the effort of honoring veterans.

“The number of Veterans to honor increases every year; there are 15 – 20 funerals conducted at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on E. Governor John Sevier Highway per week. Our goal is now somewhere over 18,000. The exact number is a moving target,” wrote KnoxWreaths in a release.

Wreaths will be placed at noon on December 17. The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15. People are also encouraged to volunteer to place wreaths at one of the cemeteries: Gov John Sevier Veterans State Cemetery, Lyons View Veterans Cemetery or Knoxville National Cemetery.

Volunteering is managed by each cemetery’s site coordinator. For Knoxville National Cemetery, the event is hosted by Young Professionals of Knoxville. To learn more or register, click here. To sign up to volunteer at Old East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, click here and for New East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery, click here.