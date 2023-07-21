KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Friends and family gathered on July 21 to pay their respects to a tow truck driver from Heiskell with a unique funeral procession.

A procession was held for Fred Proffitt from Mynatt Funeral Home Powell Chapel to Bookwalter Cemetery on Friday, July 21. Several wrecker companies joined the procession to pay their respects.

“Everybody in Knoxville knew him through the wrecker business and his artwork,” said Wayne Iturbe, a long-time friend, who described the procession as a worthy tribute to a good man.

According to his obituary, Proffitt worked for the Clinton Highway Wrecker Services for the past 25 years. In addition to driving trucks, he was an artist who creates designs to go on trucks.

Funeral procession for Fred Proffitt on July 21, 2023 (WATE)

“He could do anything with a paintbrush, anything with pinstriping. He was just a unique person, he loved everybody and tried to help everybody,” said Iturbe.

Proffitt died in a motorcycle accident a week ago. According to Iturbe, he collided with a deer while riding his motorcycle. He was 62 years old.