KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two years of planning, construction and excitement, Yee-Haw Brewing is getting ready to open its new Knoxville location. Made with a concert stage, beer garden and 24-foot jumbotron, the brewery aims to open its doors by the end of January.



Yee-Haw plans to host live shows on a regular basis and to watch the most major sporting events on the big screen. As far as drinks, Yee-Haw said they will have something to offer everyone.

“Can’t give too many secrets. We’ll have our core beer and a lot of limited-release beers we brew here on-site. We’ll also have something to offer everybody. We’ll be doing cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, ciders, seltzers and all kinds of fun stuff,” said Charles Ellis, the Knoxville locations’ general manager.

Yee-Haw Brewing’s Knoxville location. (WATE Staff)

Jumbotron at Yee-Haw Brewing’s Knoxville location. (WATE Staff)

However, before the brewery can open, they need to pull together a team.

“We describe our locations like your living room inside and the coolest backyard ever outside and that kinda reflects on our work atmosphere. We’re a super positive place to work, we treat our people like human beings. It’s a high-pace atmosphere but also we’ll be one big happy family working together,” Ellis said.

Yee-Haw is in the middle of a three-day job fair. The brewery needs bartenders, dishwashers, maintenance workers and a range of other front and back-of-the-house positions.

If anyone is interested in applying, visit the new location off of North Broadway Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also apply by visiting yeehawbrewing.com.