KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is temporarily closing one of its satellite locations to the public to the volume of pets.

The satellite location on Kingston Pike is closed as Young-Williams works to relocate some of the pets. It’s not known when the Kingston Pike location will re-open.

“Due to our current volume, we are relocating some of our pets to the Young-Williams Animal Village on Kingston Pike for their comfort,” wrote Young-Williams on their website.

Last week, Amy Buttry, director of Pets for Life with YWAC, share that at the Disivion Street location, their cats had to be relocated because of the number of dogs in the shelter.

While this location is closed, all of YWAC’s public services, including adoption, will be housed at their main location at 3201 Division Street off Sutherland Avenue. For those wishing to adopt, Young-Williams asks people to visit the animals at the main shelter or browse online at young-williams.org/adopt.

In February, Young-Williams put out an urgent plea for pet fosters. The need has only increased as more animals have been accepted into the shelter due to an animal hoarding case and the beginning of kitten season.

There is no financial cost to foster families and the shelter will provide foster families with supplies and support. If you are interested in learning more about fostering, visit young-williams.org/foster.