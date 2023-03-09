KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young Williams Animal Center is preparing for more kittens as the shelter is already seeing an increase in kittens as spring approaches.

The shelter shared on Facebook that it is seeing an increase in kitten intake as the weather gets warmer. To prepare they need for more kittens, they need supplies, specifically kitten formula, miracle nipples, and wet food.

Young Williams says donations can be dropped off at 3201 Division Street or mailed directly to the shelter through their Amazon Wishlist.

If you aren’t able to donate, Young Williams is also asking people to consider fostering. The shelter said fostering is free and will supply everything needed.

While the adorable kittens that Young Williams includes in their post are not available for adoption, dozens of cats are! View the full list here.