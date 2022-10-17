KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville teenagers are getting a chance to discuss solutions for issues impacting the city.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the inaugural Youth Summit will be held in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building, 400 Main Street. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to those ages 13-18 and hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Council.

At the event, attendees will work together to find workable solutions for four issues impacting Knoxville and its residents: community and civic engagement, mental health, violence prevention and homelessness. The participants will be able to present their solutions to elected officials, local leaders, teachers, parents and other community members at the end of the event.

“The Youth Summit is an opportunity for young people to meet other engaged citizens their age and, in one day, brainstorm tangible solutions to important issues that challenge our community,” says Emily Norris, the city’s youth engagement coordinator.

“Young people are idealists and problem solvers,” Norris says. “They don’t have to wait until they’re old enough to vote to make change in our city. They can influence the decisions and inform elected officials about their priorities and the changes and improvements they want to see in their community.”

The event is free and registration is open now at RegisterYouthSummit. Those under 18 are asked to include a guardian’s name and contact information.

The Youth Council was formed in May 2021. Since then, it has met regularly to allow teenagers to learn about municipal services, collaborate with peers and youth-serving nonprofit organizations, and create a strategic plan focusing on issues impacting Knoxville’s youth.

There are 16 teens on the council. The city says each member shares “a desire to be more involved with local government and decision-making.”

To learn more about the Youth Council, visit KnoxvilleTN.gov/MayorsYouthCouncil.