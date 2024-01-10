KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Board of Directors of Zoo Knoxville has appointed Drew Rowan as the interim President and CEO, starting January 1, 2024.

Rowan will be taking over from Lisa New, who held the position from 2013 to 2023 and is now the CEO of the Dallas Zoo. As the interim President and CEO, he will oversee the Zoo’s daily operations, community engagement projects, website development, and transition to a new ticketing and records system.

Rowan has been the COO at Zoo Knoxville since August 2022. In his current role, he is responsible for the daily operations, animal care, education, guest experience, marketing, and communications.

He started his career as a zookeeper at the Denver Zoo, working with lions, hyenas, and African-painted dogs. Rowan has extensive experience in senior positions at both Denver Zoo and Zoo Knoxville. He will help ensure a smooth transition after New’s departure and appoint a new President and CEO as part of the zoo’s succession plan.

Since then, he has held various operational, strategic, and administrative roles, including serving on the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) public relations committees. Rowan holds a B.S. in wildlife biology from Colorado State University and an MBA from Regis University.

The Board of Directors of Zoo Knoxville formed a committee to lead a nationwide search for executive-level talent to become the permanent President and CEO.

“We have some exciting plans coming up in 2024 and 2025, including various capital improvements and the launch of new programs. We’re thrilled to keep moving forward and maintain our momentum,” Rowan stated.