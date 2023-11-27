KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville CEO Lisa New is moving to Texas to become the first woman to lead the Dallas Zoo.

New will start her new role on January 15, 2024. She will be the Zoo’s first female CEO in its 135-year history, according to the zoo. For the past 10 years, New has served as the President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville.

“Our search committee felt we had an enormous task in front of us back in May when we began a national search for the Dallas Zoo’s next leader. Lisa quickly rose to the top of our list given her impressive career accomplishments that represent everything we were seeking in our new CEO,” said Dawn Moore, Chair of the Dallas Zoo Board of Directors in a release. “We found ourselves with the opportunity to bring in a well-respected and recognized leader with the ideal mix of skills to propel our Dallas Zoo to the next level, and we jumped at the chance. We can’t wait to see what Lisa and our talented Dallas Zoo team will achieve!”

“It is a great honor and responsibility to be entrusted with the legacy that is Dallas Zoo,” New said. “During my initial meetings with the search committee, it quickly became apparent that the Dallas team and I shared the same values. That is, a strong commitment to the wellbeing of our animals, our staff, and our guests to foster a culture that engages our community and protects wildlife.”

During her tenure at Zoo Knoxville, New led the team in executing a strategic plan that included a comprehensive campus master plan, a marketing and rebranding effort, and a $39 million capital campaign. Several of the new habitats built under her leadership at Zoo Knoxville earned architectural and exhibit usage and design awards.

“Lisa New has been an amazing leader for Zoo Knoxville, helping us become a national leader in conservation and education, not to mention one of biggest attractions in our community,” said City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon. “I wish Lisa well as she moves on to a new city and thank her for the legacy she’s leaving behind.”