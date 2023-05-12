KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville, also known as the “Red Panda Capital of the World,” is looking for bamboo donations to help feed their pack of the endangered species.

The zoo posted on social media asking those with bamboo on their property they’d be willing to donate to call 865-637-5331 ext. 1365. Zoo personnel would be available to come out and cut the bamboo at properties within 30 minutes of the zoo.

With over 100 births, more red pandas have been born at Zoo Knoxville than at any other zoo in the world.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, bamboo makes up 95% of the red panda’s diet. While giant pandas eat nearly all above-ground portions of bamboo, red pandas feed mostly on the leafy tips.

Red pandas are considered an endangered species and have been listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List since 2015.

Zoo Knoxville occasionally seeks donations from the public to help feed animals. They’ve previously sought tree trimmings for their giraffes and elephants.