KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville announced that Joe Sloth’s birthday is on Thursday and plans to celebrate his special day with the community.

Zoo Knoxville posted to Facebook that their sloth, Joe, will turn three years old this year. He is a Linnaeus two-toed sloth and others like him can be found in Central and South America.

Zoo Knoxville shared that Joe loves to sleep and he can sleep up to 15 hours a day.

“Don’t worry though, Joe will definitely wake up to enjoy his birthday cake tomorrow!” the Facebook post said.

Joe’s party starts at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18 on Facebook Live. Visit the Zoo Knoxville Facebook page to participate in celebrating Joe’s third birthday.

According to Zoo Knoxville, sloths like fruits, leaves and insects, and are considered the slowest mammals in the world.