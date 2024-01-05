KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville has announced that it will be accepting live Christmas tree donations from January 5 to January 10.

The zoo made the announcement on Facebook Thursday, sharing that an area of the lower zoo parking lot will be designated for the donations.

The trees will be used as nourishment for the zoo animals, Knoxville Zoo said. As with all greenery donations, Zoo Knoxville asks those who wish to donate to ensure that their trees have not been sprayed with any chemicals or pesticides.

To donate your live Christmas tree, visit Zoo Knoxville’s lower zoo parking lot on January 5-10 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A representative will be stationed in the designated area to accept the donations.

For questions or large donations of trees, Zoo Knoxville says to call (865) 637-5331 extension 1353 or email conservation@zooknoxville.org.

Zoo Knoxville regularly accepts tree “brows” from the community for the zoo’s giraffes and elephants. to learn more about how to donate tree “browse” throughout the year, visit https://zooknoxville.org/browse-donations.