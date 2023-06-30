KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville’s Binti, a 38-year-old Chimpanzee, was humanely euthanized after a terminal illness was discovered, according to a release sent Friday.

The zoo says Binti’s caregivers noticed she was pail and lethargic on Wednesday, and the veterinary team discovered some internal bleeding as well as a large mass on her liver. Binti was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine on Thursday for a CT scan, which revealed to the team that the mass was too large and invasive to be removed, the zoo said.

According to the release, the decision to humanely euthanize Binti came when it was realized that further intervention wouldn’t improve her life. Zoo Knoxville says she was surrounded by her human care team until the end.

“We are all saddened by the loss of Binti,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “Her care team made sure she left this world comfortably and with dignity because that is our commitment to the animals we are entrusted with. It is still an incredibly difficult decision to make, and we are grateful for the kindness and support of our community who cared for her, too.”

Chimpanzee Binti (Zoo Knoxville)

Zoo Knoxville said Binti’s body was returned to Zoo Knoxville to allow the chimpanzee troop time to grieve before her body was taken to UTCVM for a necropsy. They added that the Great Apes care team will continue to monitor and support the troop as they adjust to the loss.

Binti made the news in February of this year as she and Jimbo received heart monitor implants earlier this year. Binti, who the zoo described as a “sweet, friendly presence in the troop, came to Zoo Knoxville from the Cleveland Zoo in 2008 with companion Bo. On April 30, 2022, Bo died after going into cardiac failure at the age of 37-year-old.

On April 22, 2022, Binti gave birth to a daughter, Stevie. Zoo Knoxville says the 1-year-old is being raised by surrogate mothers Daisey and Jambo because Binti was unable to care for her immediately following her birth. Stevie is continuing to grow and thrive in Daisy and Jambo’s care, Zoo Knoxville said.