Knox County Parks going to passive use only

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Following Gov. Lee’s mandatory ‘Stay at Home’ order, Knox County parks will be open for passive use only.
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee issues order requiring Tennesseans to stay home
The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department announced Friday that skate parks, beach volleyball, basketball courts and ballfields will be closed until further notice. House Mountain, which the County manages and leases from the State, will also be closed.
Use of all park restrooms was closed previously.
Knox County greenways, dog parks and tennis courts will remain open. County golf courses, where limitations had already been in place on shared equipment and carts, will also remain open with all flagsticks and sand trap rakes removed.
City of Knoxville Dog Parks will be closed on Saturday, April 4, 2020 until further notice.
