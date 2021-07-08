Knox County planning improvements to dangerous Maynardville Pike intersection



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new traffic signal, crosswalks and vehicle access at a busy North Knoxville intersection could become a reality by the end of the year. Knox County is planning the upgrades along Maynardville Pike at Ledgerwood Road near Halls High School.

Construction could be underway by September or October. Along with the new traffic signal and crosswalks, the county will build a sidewalk along Ledgerwood Road between Maynardville Pike and Halls High School.

“We’re going to install a five-foot sidewalk from the intersection all the way to the school entrance,” Knox County Engineering and Public Works Director Jim Snowden said. “Then the school system is going to tie onto that sidewalk and take it to the school building itself.

“You’ll be able to come out of Halls High School and walk all the way to the Cuban Cafe (across Maynardville Pike) and do so in a safe manner.”

The improvements were spurred by a recent accident along the dangerous roadway that saw an 18-year-old killed last month. According to Rural Metro, 93 accidents have occurred on Maynardville Pike/Highway from city line to county line this year. The road becomes Maynardville Highway once it changes from a four-lane road to a two-lane road.

“The Maynardville Highway is actually a state road. People travel at a pretty high rate of speed. It is a dangerous intersection at a busy location where you have Halls High School and several businesses,” said Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The county has released a video detailing the safety improvements to the roadway.