Knox County program helps pay utility bills with CARES Act funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee program is helping Knox County households that have lost income due to COVID-19 to pay outstanding utility bills.

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) has $600,000 in CARES Utility funds to make utility bill payments for households whose income has been reduced by the pandemic. Knox County households that have lost income due to COVID-19 are encouraged to apply for funds available to pay an unpaid utility bill before the deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Funds are not tied to income.

Individuals or households of any income level should apply if at least one member of the household has been affected by COVID-19 in one of the following ways:

Job loss, reduction of hours or wages due to COVID-19

Missed work to care for a child due to illness, school closure, or online learning due to COVID-19

Missed work to care for an adult family member or relative diagnosed with COVID-19

COVID-19-related out-of-pocket medical expense

Unable to find employment due to COVID-19

Application forms are available for download at http://www.knoxcac.org/newweb/programs-services/energy-community-services.

Applicants should email the completed application along with a copy of driver’s license or photo ID; a copy of the most recent utility bill(s); and documentation of the COVID-19-related income loss to CARES.intake@knoxcac.org. The documents can also be mailed to Knox CAC West Neighborhood Center P.O. Box 51650 Knoxville, TN 37950 or dropped off at the CARES drop box at the L.T. Ross Building main entrance at 2247 Western Avenue.