Knox County Public Library launching Summer Adventure program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Public Library is launching its Summer Adventure program.

This program will include a range of outdoor events and enrichment activities, including a hidden picture challenge, outdoor storytime, an art show and a magician.

Starting May 23, families can drop by any Knox County library to pick up a Hidden Picture challenge.

Both children and teens will have the chance to display their “Tails and Tales” inspired art in the Summer Art Show. Registration for the show begins June 6 until June 20th. The art will be displayed from June 26 until July 9th.

The library is joining the City of Knoxville’s “Kid A’ riffic: Fun in the Park” with some take-home activities and an outdoor walk-along reading experience.

“We are thrilled to start returning to normal with programming for our families. […] It is more important than ever that we keep reading over the summer to help get kids back on track academically after a tough year. The Library’s summer programs are a great way to have fun while learning. Plus, all the reading hours count towards our big Read City goal to collectively log one million hours of reading!” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Schedule:

Kid A’Riffic: Fun in the Park, Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. June 2 – Suttree Landing June 9 – Victor Ashe Park June 16 – World’s Fair Park June 23 – Lakeshore Park June 30 – Ashely Nicole Dream Playground July 7 – Holston River Park July 14 – Adair Park July 21 – West Hills Park July 28 – World’s Fair Park

Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Outdoor Storytimes : Registration required: www.knoxlib.org/summer June 15, 10:30 am – Powell Branch Library June 29, 2:00 p.m. – North Knoxville Branch Library July 13, 2:00 p.m. – Norwood Branch Library July 27, 10:00 a.m. – Sequoyah Branch Library

: Registration required: www.knoxlib.org/summer