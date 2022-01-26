KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New data released Wednesday by the Knox County Health Department shows COVID-19 is still spreading widely through the community.

The 7-day period from Jan. 16-22 showed the county reach record highs in new cases per 100,000 population and new cases per day. This surpasses last week’s data which also saw record highs. The active case count saw a smaller jump going from 12,188 to 14,630 from Jan 19 to Jan 26.

KCHD reported 39 additional deaths, however, 10 of these deaths are from previous months. The remaining 29 deaths occurred in January 2022 according to the health department.

Jan. 18 saw the highest number of cases in 5 to 17 year-olds since the pandemic began with 301 cases begin recorded. Cases overall saw a jump with 1,136 COVID cases being reported from Jan 8 to 15 while 1203 cases were reported from Jan. 16 to 22.

This high case count is a part of the reason Austin-East Magnet High and Emerald Academy went to virtual learning at the beginning of this week.

“We are still seeing high volumes of new cases, so please continue taking precautions to keep yourself and those around you healthy,” said Kelsey Wilson, Division Director of Communications for KCDH, about new cases.

The total number of COVID-19 positive inpatients hospitalized in the region was 556 as of Jan. 22, the total number of regional hospitalizations on Jan. 15 was 471.

