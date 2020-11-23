Knox County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations reach new high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The number of Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 reached a new high Monday, as four more deaths were also reported.

There are 99 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, surpassing a previous high of 91 reported on November 18.

The Knox County Health Department reported the deaths along with 169 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the active case count to 2,332 after 32 new active cases were reported Monday.

There have been 47 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35.

KCHD has reported 152 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 146 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 47 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 137 for a total of 15,533 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 17,081 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 562 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 936 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Knox County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 140 Dameron Ave. KCHD will be closed to the public Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27. There will not be testing on these two days, nor will the phone bank be operational.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.