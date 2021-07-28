Knox County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, active cases rise 264% in 2 weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new weekly report from the Knox County Health Department confirmed five more residents have died from COVID-19. The active case count also topped 700 after it stood just below 200 just two weeks ago.

The five new deaths reported Wednesday brings the county COVID-19 death total to 655. There are now 721 active COVID-19 cases in the county, up from 414 reported on July 21.

More than 500 new active cases have been reported since the total stood at 198 active cases on July 14, a percent increase of 264%.

The health department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 28. It’s the most reported in a single day since 94 were reported on March 26.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to make his thoughts on new COVID-19 restrictions clear. In response to a CNN interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Jacobs tweeted, “As we once again hear talk about lockdowns and mandates across the country, I feel it is important I make it clear that under no circumstances will I issue any new COVID restrictions.”

On Tuesday, 16 Tennessee State Senators released an open letter to Tennesseans urging them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Knoxville senators Dr. Richard Briggs and Becky Massey were amongst the signatories of the letter.