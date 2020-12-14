Knox County reports 500 new active COVID-19 cases for second straight day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day in addition to reporting 5 new COVID-19-related deaths.
The county had never reported more than 400 cases in a single day before December, and has now done so four times. There are now a record-high 3,953 active cases in Knox County, 553 more than reported Sunday.
Sunday marked the biggest 1-day increase in cases since the onset of the pandemic and the first time the county had ever reported 500 cases in a single day. The Knox County Health Department reported 506 new COVID-19 on Monday.
Officials have now reported 5,252 new COVID-19 cases in the first two weeks of December. By comparison, it took Knox County from March until August 13 to surpass 5,000 cases.
There are 132 county residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, 11 fewer than reported Sunday.
KCHD has reported 218 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 212 of those have happened since July 2.
Reported Knox County deaths by month
- December: 51 deaths
- November: 62 deaths
- October: 21 deaths
- September: 26 deaths
- August: 19 deaths
- July: 35 deaths
The inactive case count has grown by 21 since Sunday for a total of 21,114 in the county.
The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last week, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.
As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of the 23,753 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 666 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,532 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.
