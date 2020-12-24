Knox County reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations reach yet another record high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported over 400 new cases and nine new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday as current hospitalizations again reached a new high.

The death toll for Knox County is now 287. A record-high 152 county residents currently hospitalized, two more than reported Wednesday.

There are now 5,416 active cases among Knox County residents, down 13 from a record-high reported Wednesday.

A total of 9,829 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in December for a daily average just below 410. KCHD has reported 287 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. All but six of the fatalities have been reported since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 118 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

There are also 2,574 probable cases in Knox County, an increase of 133 from Wednesday. The inactive case count grew by 543 for a total of 25,201 in the county. Of the 28,350 cases confirmed cases in Knox County since the pandemic began, 725 have resulted in hospitalizations.

Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during a statewide address on Sunday he signed an executive order, limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people. Worship services, weddings, funerals and related events are exempt from the gathering limitation.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

Since Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.

The final press briefing before Christmas by the Knox County Health Department was held on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Case counts will continue to be updated everyday online.

Knox County Health Department will resume COVID-19 briefings on Tuesday, Dec. 29.