Knox County reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations reach yet another record high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported over 400 new cases and nine new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday as current hospitalizations again reached a new high.
The death toll for Knox County is now 287. A record-high 152 county residents currently hospitalized, two more than reported Wednesday.
There are now 5,416 active cases among Knox County residents, down 13 from a record-high reported Wednesday.
A total of 9,829 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in December for a daily average just below 410. KCHD has reported 287 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March. All but six of the fatalities have been reported since July 2.
Reported Knox County deaths by month
- December: 118 deaths
- November: 62 deaths
- October: 21 deaths
- September: 26 deaths
- August: 19 deaths
- July: 35 deaths
There are also 2,574 probable cases in Knox County, an increase of 133 from Wednesday. The inactive case count grew by 543 for a total of 25,201 in the county. Of the 28,350 cases confirmed cases in Knox County since the pandemic began, 725 have resulted in hospitalizations.
Knox County reported a record one-day increase of 724 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced during a statewide address on Sunday he signed an executive order, limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people. Worship services, weddings, funerals and related events are exempt from the gathering limitation.
The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation on Dec. 2, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.
Since Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.
KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information.
The final press briefing before Christmas by the Knox County Health Department was held on Tuesday, Dec. 22. Case counts will continue to be updated everyday online.
Knox County Health Department will resume COVID-19 briefings on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party