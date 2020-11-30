Knox County reports four COVID-19 new deaths as current hospitalizations remain at record-high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday as current hospitalizations reach another record high.

There are record-high 126 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, one more than reported Sunday.

The Knox County Health Department reported four new deaths along with 148 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. With 155 new active cases reported Monday, the active case count grew to 2,287.

Monday is the first day since Thanksgiving where fewer than 280 new cases were reported. From Friday through Sunday, Knox County reported 882 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 62 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35. KCHD has reported 167 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 161 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by one since Sunday for a total of 17,125 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 18,501 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 593 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,078 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.