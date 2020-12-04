Knox County reports more COVID-19 deaths as new limit on social gathering takes effect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday despite a slight tip from a record high in current hospitalizations.

The Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths and 310 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The active case count decreased slightly to 2,459 in Knox County.

The county reported 125 residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, ten fewer than the record-high of 135 reported Thursday.

The Knox County Board of Health on Wednesday voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation goes into effect on Friday.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported 437 new cases, the first time more than 400 new cases were reported in a single day.

According to data released on Dec. 1 on the Knox County COVID-19 dashboard, there are only eight available Intensive Care Unit beds available in 19 regional hospitals in 16 counties. Overall non-ICU beds are currently at a 93.3% utilization rate.

KCHD has reported 183 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 177 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 16 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 346 since Thursday for a total of 18,316 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 19,832 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 616 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,126 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.