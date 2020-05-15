Knox County reports no new COVID-19 cases, no current hospitalizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Knox County reported 67 active cases on Friday, unchanged from Thursday.

The total number of recovered cases remained at 233. Recovered cases refer to those who have been released from isolation after seven days from their onset of symptoms, plus 72 hours of being symptom-free. Recovered does not mean necessarily the person had to be hospitalized.

There are no currently patient currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from one hospitalization reported Thursday. Of the 305 cases, 37 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness and five deaths.

There are three probable cases of COVID-19 listed on the county information page.

The Knox County Health Department updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. The department holds a daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m. that can be viewed in this web story or on the Knox County Youtube channel.