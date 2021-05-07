Knox County Rescue: 1 person extricated from crashed vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Northeast Knox County.

The Knox County Rescue Squad posted to social media about the incident, stating they and Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene in the 5400 block of Parker Road.

The occupant of the vehicle was extricated via the vehicle’s sunroof and taken by EMS with minor injuries, the Rescue Squad said.

No other vehicles or people were reported to be involved.







This is a developing story.