Knox County Rescue Squad assist multiple agencies in saving a man from a cave in White County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knox County Rescue Squad assisting in a cave rescue late Friday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side just spoke with the leader of the Cave and Vertical rescue team. He tells us one person has been saved from a cave in White County.

The incident happened between Sparta and Cookeville. The Knox County’s team helping other crews that responded for around seven hours.

Those crews arrived back in Knoxville just before nine Saturday morning. The leader tell’s us, any time there is a large technical effort like this one, multiple agencies respond.

