Knox County School Board passing new cell phone policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new cell phone for Knox County Schools passed in a six-to-two vote at the policy’s second reading Wednesday.

The new policy referring to cell phones as personal communication devices.

Here is what the policy states:

Personal communication devices and personal electronic devices may be stored in backpacks, purses, or personal carry-alls. The use of the devices during class-time is forbidden unless approved for an academic activity by the principal or the principal’s designee.

Improper use or storage of the devices may result in confiscation of the device until it can be released directly to a student’s parents or guardians.

Use by students in Pre-K to 5th Grade

Students may possess PCDs while on school property. However, the PCD must be in the off mode and must be kept in a backpack, purse or similar personal carry-all and may not be used unless the principal or the principal’s designee grants a student permission to do so. The principal or the principal’s designee may specifically grant permission for a student to use a PCD during class time for a specific academic purpose or at other times for other purposes that the principal deems appropriate.

Use by students in 6th to 8th Grade

Students may possess PCDs while on school property. The devices may be used before and after school. At all other times the PCD must be in the off mode. The principal or the principal’s designee may grant a student permission to use a PCD during class time for a specific academic purpose or at other times for other purposes that the principal deems appropriate.

Use by students in 9th to 12th Grade

Students may possess PCDs while on school property. The devices may be used before and after school, during lunch periods and during class change times. At all other times the PCD must be in the silent mode. The principal or the principal’s designee may grant a student permission to use a PCD during class time for a specific academic purpose or at other times for other purposes that the principal deems appropriate.

Violation of Personal Communication Devices

A PCD used outside these parameters may result in confiscation of the PCD until it can be released directly to the student’s parent or guardian. A student who possesses a PCD, in violation of this policy, is subject to related disciplinary action. Continued violation of this policy may result in loss of PCD privileges. Additionally, students may lose PCD privileges for any policy violation that is related to or is the result of the use of a PCD whether or not the PCD was used within the parameters of this policy.

Inappropriate Use of PCD and/or Electronic Devices

In addition to the parameters established above, use of a PCD or other electronic device to bully, harass or intimidate others will be subject to related disciplinary action. Using a PCD or other electronic device for any illicit activity including but not limited to take, disseminate, transfer, or share obscene, pornographic, lewd, or otherwise illegal images, photographs, or similar material whether by electronic data transfer or otherwise may constitute a crime under State and/or Federal law. Any student taking, disseminating, transferring, possessing or sharing obscene, pornographic, lewd, illegal, or otherwise inappropriate images or photographs of other students or any other individual, particularly underage, at school, on a school bus or while attending any school event or activity will be subject to the disciplinary procedures of the school district and reported to law enforcement and other appropriate State or Federal agencies.