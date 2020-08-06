Knox County school supply drive switching to drive-thru format

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – School Mania II, the second annual back to school celebration hosted by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, will be held in a drive-thru format this year.

School Mania II will be held on Monday, August 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park via a drive-thru format.

The Mayor’s Office will distribute 3,000 school supply bags made possible through support from nearly 60 donors and financial sponsors. Each family will also receive a fun informational bag of goodies.

The event gates will open at 2 p.m. to allow cars to assemble, but no school supply bags will be distributed until 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles to allow for safe physical distancing.

“This is different than we did it last year, but it’s still going to be a great event,” Mayor Jacobs said. “Our business partners—without whom we could never pull this off—have really stepped up this year. Thanks to them, we are going to be able to provide double the supplies we did last year. So even though its different, in many ways it will be even better than before.”

All items are available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Cars will enter Chilhowee Park via 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive and follow a one-way traffic flow to exit on Magnolia Ave. A walk-up option will be available at the KAT bus stop located at the corner of Beaman St. and Magnolia Ave., directly across from Perk City.