Knox County Schools announces dates of 2020 graduation ceremonies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools on Friday released the schedule for the graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 after weeks of development due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations from state and local agencies.

According to KCS, the graduation ceremonies will occur between June 8 and June 20.

Here’s the statement from KCS’s website regarding the Class of 2020 and the graduation ceremonies:

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Knox County Schools is committed to honoring this year’s graduates and to celebrating their achievements. With that in mind, Superintendent Bob Thomas recently announced a plan to hold graduation ceremonies between June 8 and June 20. These events will be held at each school’s football field, except for Career Magnet Academy, Paul Kelley Academy and L&N STEM Academy, which will hold graduation ceremonies at Central High School. Ridgedale and K.A.E.C. will host graduation ceremonies at their respective schools. A full schedule is included below. Each graduate will be provided tickets to bring up to four guests. Attendees will be expected to follow precautionary guidelines such as physical distancing among guests, wearing a mask or cloth face covering and staying home if experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms. We’re grateful to our seniors and their family members for their patience, and for helping us navigate this challenging situation. We look forward to celebrating with them in June! #KCSGrads2020

