Knox County Schools approve resolution recognizing Juneteenth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Board of Education on Friday passed a resolution recognizing Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The resolution from school board member Evetty Satterfield calls for Juneteenth, June 19, to be recognized on the KCS calendar to serve as “a constant reminder to continue to work towards eliminating educational disparities within Knox County Schools” and “an opportunity to recognize the impact, achievements, and contributions from Black staff, teachers, administrators, and students to the Knox County community at large.”

Board votes to approve an amended resolution acknowledging Juneteenth and affirming black lives in Knox County Schools. Terry Hill and Patty Bounds passed. View the resolution here: https://t.co/HgXzug3Xlq — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) June 19, 2020

Sixth district representative Terry Hill and seventh district representative Patti Bounds passed on voting.

