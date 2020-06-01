Knox County Schools asks families for survey input in reopening schools in fall 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Parents and community members can have a say in how Knox County Schools develops plans for reopening schools in the fall of 2020.

In an email sent out to Knox County Schools families, superintendent Bob Thomas thanks them for their support and patience and asks that they complete a survey for the upcoming school year.

The input received in the survey will be reviewed by an appointed community task force, according to Thomas.

Here is the statement sent out:

Dear KCS Families and Colleagues, (versión en español debajo) I want to thank you again for your support and patience during these last few months of the pandemic. While we are hopeful for a traditional school opening in the fall, we have been continuing to work through different scenarios to provide a safe environment for our students and staff to learn and teach. To help us better understand the thoughts and concerns of our stakeholders for the upcoming school year, we are asking our students, parents, and staff to complete a short survey. The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete, and the results will be reviewed by a community task force that I will be appointing to provide feedback. The survey may be found using this QR Code (QR_code_KCS-SY2021_Plan.png) or by clicking on this link (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KCS-SY2021_Plan). Additionally, the district is in the process of conducting a brief telephone survey to a random selection of families to help determine the level of internet access across our community. This information will be used to help inform ways to enhance internet access in those areas where it may be limited. Should you receive a call to participate in this survey, please respond and support this effort. Thank you for your support and we hope you have a great summer! Sincerely, Bob Thomas

Reapertura de las Escuelas del Condado de Knox en otoño del 2020 Estimadas familias y colegas de KCS: Quiero agradecerles nuevamente por su apoyo y paciencia durante estos últimos meses de la pandemia. Aunque tenemos la esperanza de una apertura escolar tradicional en otoño, hemos seguido analizando diferentes escenarios para proporcionar un ambiente seguro de aprendizaje y enseñanza para nuestros estudiantes y el personal. Para ayudarnos a comprender mejor los pensamientos y preocupaciones de nuestras partes interesadas para el próximo año escolar, les pedimos a nuestros estudiantes, padres y personal que completen una breve encuesta. La encuesta debería tomar menos de 10 minutos en completarse, y los resultados serán considerados por un grupo de trabajo comunitario que se asignará para ayudar a hacer las recomendaciones. La encuesta se puede encontrar utilizando este código QR (QR_code_KCS-SY2021_esp.png) o haciendo clic en este enlace (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KCS-SY2021_esp). Además, el distrito está en proceso de realizar una breve encuesta telefónica para determinar el nivel de acceso a Internet en nuestra comunidad. Esta información se utilizará para conocer maneras de mejorar el acceso a Internet en aquellas áreas donde puede ser limitado. Si recibe una llamada para participar en esta encuesta, favor de responderla y apoyarnos en este esfuerzo. ¡Gracias por su apoyo y esperamos que tenga un excelente verano! Sinceramente, Bob Thomas

Last week, the Board of Education for Knox County Schools approved the new budget for the 2020-2021 school year. The school budget tacked on an additional $4 million in order to help fill a funding gap caused by the COVID-19 health crisis.

Knox County Schools students’ academic school year ended early due to the health pandemic and a voluntary distance learning plan, KCS @ Home, was released by the school district a few weeks later.

LATEST STORIES