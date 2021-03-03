Knox County Schools Board of Education focuses on violence interruption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been a little more than two weeks since the deaths of Stanley Freeman Jr. and Janaria Muhammad. The community conversations continue.

At Wednesday’s works session, the Knox County Schools Board of Education carved out some time in the meeting to not only address the recent violence and deaths of three Austin-East students this year, but how they plan to do more to help keep students safe moving forward.

They’re starting by discussing a strategy. At the request of board member Evetty Satterfield, the board was given a presentation from Cities United representative, Andre Canty.

“So my goal for this presentation, just opening our minds to the lens of what can we do when we’re doing programming, when we’re funding these opportunities, when we’re having this curriculum to incorporate the need to educate our kids on community violence and what not to do,” Satterfield said.

Canty discussed ways to make students feel safe and how to have conversations about the recent trauma the community has endured. He’s also working with the city of Knoxville on violence interruption initiatives.

With a community in mourning, this district is ready to do what’s necessary for healing and change.