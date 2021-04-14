Knox County Schools Board of Education talks masks in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Schools Board of Education was set to discuss the school district’s mask mandate that it had implemented when schools reopened in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the vote, the school board heard comments from those participating in the public forum.

The board had been expected to vote on whether or not to continue requiring masks next school year. The agenda marks the item as approval on the first reading of the KCS policy on face coverings, as amended. It was the main topic of discussion at last week’s meeting.

Rep. Evetty Satterfield said during the meeting she fully supports Superintendent Bob Thomas’ recommendation to continue requiring masks.

