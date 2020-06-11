Knox County Schools BOE approves buying land for future elementary school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Board of Education with Knox County Schools on Wednesday approved purchasing a property where a new elementary school will be built in Northwest Knox County.

The property is located along Coward Mill Road and the price tag — $2.35 million.

The agenda item from the meeting states the purchase and sale agreement is with Lillian J. Redmon for the property using Fiscal Year 2020 Capital Plan funds.

