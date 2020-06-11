Knox County Schools BOE approves buying land for future elementary school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Knox County Schools KCS logo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Board of Education with Knox County Schools on Wednesday approved purchasing a property where a new elementary school will be built in Northwest Knox County.

The property is located along Coward Mill Road and the price tag — $2.35 million.

The agenda item from the meeting states the purchase and sale agreement is with Lillian J. Redmon for the property using Fiscal Year 2020 Capital Plan funds.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter