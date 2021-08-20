Knox County Schools brings back COVID-19 dashboard amid rising case totals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two weeks after the first day of class, Knox County Schools is bringing back its COVID-19 dashboard to keep families informed about the spread of the virus in their children’s schools.

Starting Aug. 23, a districtwide COVID-19 dashboard will show KCS parents active COVID-19 cases among staff and students that have been confirmed by the Knox County Health Department.

Families will also start getting notifications from their child’s school principal if there is a confirmed case at their school.

The move comes as Knoxville regional hospitals report they are treating the most COVID-19 inpatients since January. Tennessee hospitals warned Thursday that the intensive care units are full in nearly every hospital in the state’s major metropolitan areas, pleading with Tennesseans to get vaccinated and wear masks

The Knox County Board of Health voted not to issue a mask mandate ahead of the school year.