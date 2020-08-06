Knox County Schools bus driver, Sunday school teacher facing sexual battery charges

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Stephen Roach, 45, is facing two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Stephen Roach

In the early summer, the Sheriff’s Office received a call about an alleged incident of sexual abuse involving multiple minors. An investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Department of Children’s Services Special Investigation Unit revealed Roach committed lewd sexual acts on underage victims.

The case was presented to the Anderson County Grand Jury which led to the indictments. He was arrested Thursday in the Claxton community by ACSO deputies and transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility. Roach is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Aggravated sexual assault is a Class A felony and carries a prison sentence of 15-60 years.

Roach has served as a Sunday school teacher and van driver at the Solid Rock Baptist Church on Clinton Highway, volunteered with the Claxton Optimist Football program, and a bus driver for Knox County Schools, according to a release from ACSO.

LATEST STORIES: