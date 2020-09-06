Knox County Schools: Cedar bluff Middle School to move to online learning due to substitute availability

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cedar Bluff Middle School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, September 8, according to Knox County Schools.

This will be for a total of 5 school days and students will return to school for in-person instruction on Tuesday, September 15, unless otherwise notified.

The school system says that this decision is based on the district’s metric of substitute availability.

“Online learning is being implemented to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” said KCS in a tweet.