Knox County Schools: Cedar bluff Middle School to move to online learning due to substitute availability

News
Posted: / Updated:
Knox County Schools KCS logo

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cedar Bluff Middle School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, September 8, according to Knox County Schools.

This will be for a total of 5 school days and students will return to school for in-person instruction on Tuesday, September 15, unless otherwise notified.

The school system says that this decision is based on the district’s metric of substitute availability.

“Online learning is being implemented to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction,” said KCS in a tweet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter