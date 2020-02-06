Knox County Schools dismissing early Thursday and will close Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools will close early Thursday due to inclement weather.
KCS officials announced that all Knox County elementary schools will close at 10:30 a.m. and all middle and high schools will close at 11:30 a.m. All Knox County Schools will be closed Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.
Central office, maintenance, and custodial staff will report as usual.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
