Knox County Schools dismissing early Thursday and will close Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools will close early Thursday due to inclement weather.

KCS officials announced that all Knox County elementary schools will close at 10:30 a.m. and all middle and high schools will close at 11:30 a.m. All Knox County Schools will be closed Friday due to forecasted inclement weather.

Central office, maintenance, and custodial staff will report as usual.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

