Knox County Schools: Graduation ceremonies will allow limited in-person attendance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking to the end of the spring semester, Knox County Schools said this week in-person graduation ceremonies will be in-person.

However, those ceremonies at area high schools will have to host limited attendees.

KCS says ceremonies will also take place on each school’s campus at football fields. It’s the same way graduations were held last year with changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will again be limited with just six guests per graduate. Also, the school system will stream ceremonies online.

Knox County Schools graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin May 27, then pick back up after Memorial Day weekend on June 1-8.

