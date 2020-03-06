Knox County Schools hosting recruitment fair

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools is hiring and will host a recruitment fair this weekend.
There are open positions in teaching, school security, food service, custodial and transportation services.
The district is offering sign-on bonuses for hard-to-staff positions such as special education, speech-language therapists, school psychologists, hearing and vision specialists as well as math and science teaching positions.
The recruitment fair is Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon at Central High School on Jacksboro Pike.
