Knox County Schools hosting recruitment fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools is hiring and will host a recruitment fair this weekend.

There are open positions in teaching, school security, food service, custodial and transportation services.

The district is offering sign-on bonuses for hard-to-staff positions such as special education, speech-language therapists, school psychologists, hearing and vision specialists as well as math and science teaching positions.

The recruitment fair is Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon at Central High School on Jacksboro Pike.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter