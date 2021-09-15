Knox County Schools launches ‘KCS en español’ for families who speak Spanish

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On the first day of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Knox County Schools is celebrating its Hispanic employees, families and students while announcing its launch of “KCS en español” for families who speak Spanish.

The informational page was launched on Facebook. According to its initial post about the site, families in Knox County Schools speak in more than 120 languages and dialects. More than 5,000 KCS students speak Spanish, while 300 KCS students speak Mayan dialects. There are around 60,000 students total in the district.

The page was created to share important information about schools and events with families who speak Spanish. Regarding communications for the families who speak Mayan dialects, there are additional resources for interpreting and translation, such as programs and personnel at Centro Hispano de East Tennessee.

The launch of the Spanish language page from KCS coincided with the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. The observation of celebrating Hispanic and Latinx Americans and residents actually began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson but was later expanded by President Ronald Regan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period that begins Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Visit facebook.com/knoxschoolespanol/ for more information.

Apart from the Spanish language page, the school district also has its KCS Welcome Center, which is physically located on Chickamauga Avenue. The KCS Welcome Center aims to “create an affirming environment in which internationals and the Knox County community thrive and learn together therefore mutually benefit from sharing experiences and resources in a Welcome Center which will support families, facilitate communication, foster professional learning and support academic growth and citizenship for our students.”