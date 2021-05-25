Knox County Schools names new Austin-East Magnet High School principal

Nathan Langlois, the current principal of Austin-East Magnet High School, has been named the Director of Advancement and Diversity for all Knox County Schools.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Austin-East Magnet High School have a new principal after the current principal accepted a position with Knox County Schools.

The Knox County Board of Education approved the position in November 2020. Langlois will be responsible for planning and administering the recruitment, screening, interviewing, selection, and referral of applicants for teaching, administrative, management, and classified positions within Knox County Schools. He accepted the position in January.

“I love Austin-East and it has been a privilege to be part of the Roadrunner family,” said Langlois. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new role, and I look forward to helping KCS identify talented educators and employees who will support our educational mission at schools across the district.”

Superintendent Thomas also announced Tuesday that Tammi Campbell has been named the new principal of Austin-East Magnet High School.